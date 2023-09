WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, September 8, 2023!

Friday is primed to set a new record high, beating the old high of 104° with an expected temperature of 110°.

The heat and 20% chances of storms will stick around for Friday Night Football games.

A cold front is expected to blow in overnight, and temperatures will drop into the 90s this weekend and get even cooler into next week.