WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The cold arctic air remains our immediate concern as winds from the north (generally), along with the cold air that continues to filter in keeps our highs below, near, or, at 20 degrees while overnight lows have been in the single digits and will remain that way into the morning of Tuesday. The main concern with all of this are the wind chills!

There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect across most all of Texoma except for Comanche and Stephens counties where there is a Wind Chill Warning in effect, both the advisory and warning in effect until noon this coming Tuesday. Where the advisory is, the wind chills can range anywhere between -5 and -15 degrees below zero (what it feels like), while the warning areas range can be between -15 and -25 degrees. Both of which, if skin is exposed for as long as 30 minutes, frostbite is likely. Stay warm by dressing appropriately… wear layers if needed, gloves, hat, even face covering… anything and everything to keep you warm and safe!

By mid week expect a brief warm up with the highs reaching into the 50’s, while Friday should drop about 10-15 degrees, and then back into the 50’s to near 60 heading into the weekend due to ridging (building) of high pressure in the atmosphere, swing winds back around from the south.