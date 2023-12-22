WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas mornings usually start out with a bit of mystery with presents under the tree and friends and family gathered ’round, unsure of what they might be getting.

Weather in Texoma is no different, with a wide range of possibilities.

On average, the normal Christmas day should see afternoon highs reaching up into the low to mid 50s, and normal highs of 53 degrees. Overnight lows start off the morning hovering just below the freezing point with an average low of 31 degrees.

Has there been a White Christmas in Texoma(Wichita Falls)?

Yes, Texoma has seen a “White Christmas” a few times in the past. 1975, 1987, and most recently 2012 have seen measured snowfall on Christmas Day.

Five years have seen snowfall of trace amounts back in 1939, 1983, 1985, 1997, and 2007.

Christmas Eve of 2009 saw a pocket of snow accumulation across Texoma, with most seeing the greatest snowfall amount during the Christmas holidays. Wichita Falls saw over half a foot of snow with the official record at 7.8 inches, enough snow on the ground to carry into Christmas morning.

Tropical Christmas, not quite

The Hottest Christmas for Wichita Falls was surprisingly mild, with the warmest temperatures recorded a few years back in 2016 as temperatures climbed up to 78 degrees.

Just a couple of years ago, we saw the hottest Christmas Eve on record with Wichita Falls hitting a scorching 91 degrees back in 2021.

Baby it’s cold outside

40 years ago, we saw some of the coldest Christmas weather, as temperatures plunged into the teens and single digits.

The afternoon high at Sheppard Air Force Base only peaked at 14 degrees in 1983 with an overnight low of 5 degrees. Those frigid temperatures did also come with a trace amount of snow throughout the area.

The Christmas gift everyone is asking for

Rain in Texoma usually feels like a Christmas gift regardless of the time of year. Two dozens Christmases have seen recorded rainfall, with about half of those being just trace amounts.

The wettest Christmas on record occurred back in 1987, when nearly 2 inches of rain fell in a single day. Most of the recorded rain totals were less than a quarter of an inch, so the heavy rainfall seems to be about as rare as snowfall.

The Texoma Homepage Weather team wishes everyone a happy and safe Christmas this year.