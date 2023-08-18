WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Temperatures will remain very hot heading throughout this weekend as Texoma will see temperatures remain at or even above 110 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20, 2023.

There is a heat advisory and/or an excessive heat warning for most of Texoma throughout this weekend.

Please stay inside in an air-conditioned room as much as possible, and make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Heading into next week, temperatures will cool off slightly as we’ll see temperatures around 104 and 105 degrees.

While it won’t be cool here in Texoma, it will at least feel a little better than this weekend.

Map showing the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings for Saturday, Aug. 19