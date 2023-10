WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head into this weekend, Texoma will feel some cool temperatures returning to the area.

Highs will be down into the low 70s and possibly even high 60s heading into the day on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with clear sunny skies.

Heading into the end of the weekend and into the start of next week we will continue to see clear sunny skies, and temperatures will rise up slightly back to around the high 70s to the low 80s.

7-day forecast for October 5, 2023