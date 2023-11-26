WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The passing of a cold front has brought a cold northerly flow of wind along the surface across Texoma. Cold temperatures as well as wind chills will continue through tonight with a slight warm-up tomorrow (Monday). Overnight/early morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s while tomorrow’s highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

In the meantime, southerly winds will return briefly to the area aiding in pushing both the high and low temperatures back up slightly above average for most of the week. By Thursday a chance of showers and thunderstorms is introduced as the result of another front tapping into a moderate buildup of low-level moisture.