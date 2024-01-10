WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Calmer winds are moving across Texoma but will start to turn more out of the southwest, warming up the region for the next few days.

Afternoon highs for Wednesday will reach into the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon with a couple spots hitting those mid 60s. Mostly clear skies will continue for today and Thursday.

Thursday will be even warmer as temperatures increase even further with most of the area reaching into the 60s for afternoon highs.

A few clouds will start to move into the region, and a cold front is set to arrive late on Thursday and bring colder temperatures and the very slight chances of isolated rain or snow showers into Friday morning.

Temperatures will be colder for Friday, through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Arctic air is expected to dive across most of the lower 48, with some afternoon highs only reaching into the 20s and 30s as Texoma will brace for some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter.