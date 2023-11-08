WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head into Wednesday night, November 8, 2023, the cold front will be making its way across Texoma, bringing much cooler temperatures and a big wind shift.

Temperatures will drop down into the low 50s and even the low 40s as we head throughout tonight and into the early morning hours of tomorrow.

We also see a dramatic wind shift from southwesterly winds to northeasterly winds that will stay pretty gusty, up around 20 to 25 mph for most of the area, with even some areas reaching gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 9 will also bring a chance for some light rain that will last throughout the entirety of the day.