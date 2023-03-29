WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of Texoma for Friday, March 31, 2023, ahead of expected warm and windy weather.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Fire Weather Watch in effect from Friday morning until Friday evening for a majority of the counties in Texoma, including:

Texas — Archer, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties

— Archer, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties Oklahoma — Comanche, Cotton, Jackson, Kiowa, and Tillman Counties

Image courtesy the National Weather Service in Norman, Okla.

According to the National Weather Service, warm temperatures, low relative humidity as low as 13%, strong winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, and gusts up to 55 miles per hour are key factors to the watch being issued.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are currently forecast to occur, according to the National Weather Service. Later forecasts could lead to the National Weather Service changing the watch into a warning, and a red flag warning is possible in the future.

The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from Friday morning, March 31, 2023, until Friday evening. The exact times the watch will begin and expire were not available at the time of this publication.

According to the National Weather Service, any fires that develop during this time could spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is discouraged.

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage as we monitor this and other severe weather threats that may impact Texoma in the coming days, weeks, and months. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.