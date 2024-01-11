WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few snow flurries and extreme cold are on their way to Texoma.

A strong cold front is on its way as we head into Thursday night, January 11, and we will feel the effects by Friday morning.

The front will bring a chance for a few flurries with little to no accumulation, but it will also bring the first batch of cold air with strong winds.

Expect temperatures to be down into the 20s to start the day with some wind chills down into the single digits.

Sunday will start to see our next batch of cold air arrive with another chance for a few snow flurries, though at this point the amount of snow is very uncertain.

The coldest temperatures come as we go into Monday morning, with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero.

Monday afternoon will likely stay in the teens, and Monday night will be back in the single digits.

Temperatures will return to the 40s by the middle of next week.