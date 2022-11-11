WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A cold front came through Texoma Thursday night, bringing with it a Freeze Warning for the region.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the following counties: Archer, Baylor. Childress, Clay, Commanche, Cottle, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Haskell, Jack, Jackson, Jefferson, King, Kiowa, Knox, Montague, Stephens, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Tillman, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young.

The warning will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, and expire at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The warning will go into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. for Haskell, Jack, Montague, Throckmorton and Young Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a freeze warning means that the season’s first episode of sub-freezing temperatures is likely to occur.

You will want to bring plants indoors. Outside pets and livestock should have adequate shelter from cold temperatures. Plumbing that is outside will need to be insulated to avoid freezing and automatic sprinkler systems turned off.

The National Weather Service said parts of Oklahoma might see intermittent flurries in north/west Oklahoma with a slight chance of light snow showers and/or sleet across parts of southwest and south-central Oklahoma this afternoon. No accumulation is expected.

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority as we bring you the latest weather on Texoma’s Homepage, KFDX, and KJTL.