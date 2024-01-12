WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cold temperatures and blustery winds out of the northwest are sending wind chill values off a cliff for Friday, January 12.

Spots in Texoma started off Friday with wind chills in the single digits and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour at times.

Temperatures will increase slightly into the late morning and early afternoon hours, climbing back up into the upper 40s and lowers 50s with mostly clear skies heading into the weekend.

Saturday, our next weather-maker moves into the region, adding a few clouds and pulling temperatures down even further. Overnight lows will fall into the low teens and single digits with wind chills reaching below zero at times.

Sunday and Monday will be some of the coldest conditions that the area has seen in over a year.

Sunday night going into Monday morning could see the chances for a few snowflakes, but snow chances will continue to remain fairly low, and no significant accumulation is expected.

Next week, temperatures will slowly warm back up with afternoon highs warming into the upper 40s by midweek.