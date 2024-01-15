WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cold! Cold! Cold! That will be the story for the next couple of days as arctic air continues to persist across Texoma and most of the United States.

Afternoon highs will struggle to reach up into the mid and low 20s, with north winds staying around 5 to 10 miles per hour for Monday, January 15, 2024. Tonight, temperatures will slide back down into the lower teen and single digits as some clouds return.

Tuesday will still be on the colder side, with the afternoon high still only reaching up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The skies will start off with some clouds during the overnight and early morning hours, but they’ll break up into the afternoon hours.

Wednesday and Thursday, the region will finally start to dig out of the arctic air with temperatures returning to near normal for both days.

Mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures are ahead of our next cold front, which is expected to drop temperatures again going into the weekend.