TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Our streak of hot days will continue through the weekend and into next week.

The ridge of high pressure, or heat dome, continues to sit over the region, leading to nothing but a few clouds in the sky.

Early next week looks to be the hottest part of the forecast, and portions of Texoma could reach 110 degrees.

Models still want to start cooling the temperatures down towards the end of next week, and that could allow for a few scattered showers.

However, rain chances are still not in the 7-day forecast.