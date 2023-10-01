WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Expect the next couple of days to remain a bit warm and above average as highs will be in the low to mid 90’s across Texoma, while lows will be much closer to average, generally in the mid 60’s. A cooling trend will happen behind a cold front pushing through late Wednesday. By Thursday, highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s while lows will mostly be in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.

There is going to be a chance for severe weather as we head into late Tuesday and Wednesday. Before the cold front arrives, an area of low pressure (trough) to the west will make its way across Texoma. Low level moisture will build ahead of the trough. The moisture combined with the instability contributed by the trough will make conditions favorable for storms, some possibly severe. Keep a weather eye out during that time! Afterwards, let us all enjoy the cooler temperatures!