WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The heat will continue throughout this week, along with lowering dew points and no rain chances expected over this week and upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will stay in the high 90s for the beginning of this week but will warm back up into the triple digits by the time we get to the middle and end of this week.

It will also remain a dry heat for this week as dew points will slowly lower heading into the weekend. High 50s dew points will turn into low 50s dew points by Friday and into Saturday.

There will be very few rain chances through this week, adding to the dry conditions. The only real chances coming will be tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

7-day forecast for August 28, 2023