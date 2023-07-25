Our hot conditions are here to stay for the next week.

We have another heat advisory for Wednesday afternoon, with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees likely in the afternoon. After Wednesday, we’ll continue to see highs around 105 and 106 continue into the weekend.

7-Day Forecast July 25, 2023

There is some relief in the forecast as we get to the middle and end of next week.

Our ridge of high pressure will start to break down, and that will allow for temperatures to cool down a small amount. We’ll also start watching for more scattered showers and storms.

Climate Prediction Center 8 to 14-Day Precipitation Outlook for July 25, 2023