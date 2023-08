WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend, Texoma will continue to see hot and dry conditions.

Temperatures will return to the triple digits as we start out the weekend on Saturday, September 2, 2023, and they will stay heading throughout all of next week.

The dry conditions will also continue all the way until next week as we won’t see any rain chances, and dewpoints will continue to slowly decline.