WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The hot temperatures will continue for Texoma heading throughout this week and into the weekend.

Triple-digit heat is the name of the game as the lowest temperature we will reach over the next week or so is 103 degrees.

Small rain chances will also be sticking around especially during the end of the week heading into the weekend. The chances flare up during the early overnight to very early morning hours of tonight until Sunday morning.

There are some marginal risks for severe weather with these storms, with the main concerns being large hailstones and damaging wind gusts. Additionally, the chance of a tornado is very low, however, there is a possibility for a couple of spin-ups.