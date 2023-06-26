WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week, temperatures are going to continue to be extremely hot here in Texoma.

7 day forecast starting on June 26th 2023

We will see highs above the 100-degree mark for the majority of this week before we dip below them as we head into the weekend. The hottest we will see will be around 110 degrees Tuesday.

While we keep these high temperatures, we will also be keeping around the very high dewpoints (high 60s and high 70s), so the heat indexes will also remain very high in the 113 to even as high as 117 range.