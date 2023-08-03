WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The end of this week will continue to be a hot one as Texoma will see temperatures remain above 105 degrees for both Friday and the weekend.

There is a heat advisory for most of the area tomorrow from noon to 9 p.m. with some areas, especially the southeastern portion, seeing an excessive heat warning from the same time frame.

If you are in the affected areas, please stay inside in an air-conditioned room as much as possible. If you have to be outside, find an air-conditioned room or a shady spot to take plenty of breaks in, and make sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning for August 4, 2023

Heading into the weekend, there are some small rain chances that could materialize Saturday and Sunday morning, then better rain chances heading into next week.

7-Day forecast for August 3, 2023