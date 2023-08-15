WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unfortunately, hot temperatures are about to return to Texoma as we will be back in the triple digits starting tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

We do have one more night down in the 60s as we head into tomorrow morning, so enjoy it if you can because we are back to mornings in the high 70s after that.

Tomorrow, we will see a high around 101 degrees and it just gets even hotter after that. Texoma will see a possibility of returning to temperatures near or above 110 as the current forecasted highs for Thursday and Friday are 111 and 109, respectively.

Temperatures will stay around 105 as we head through the weekend and into the start of next week, as well as highs expected to be 107 through both Saturday and Sunday.

7-day forecast for August 15, 2023