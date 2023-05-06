WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma is, once again, dealing with the heat; however, this time there is a little relief as storms move into the area and bring some rain-cooled temperatures.

Before the temperatures cool though, we will likely see highs reach into the upper 90s in western counties while eastern counties will be in the mid to upper 80s, still, all above average.

Average & Meteogram Highs

Unfortunately, severe storms will be possible in the coming days as warm moist air filters in from the south and southwest.

Saturday May 6, 2023, Thunderstorm Outlook

Sunday May 7, 2023, Thunderstorm Outlook

As we make it through the week and into next weekend, the forecast looks promising for cooler temperatures (at least closer to the average) and rain without the chance for storms.

7 Day Forecast