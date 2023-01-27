WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it.

Our next cold front arrives late Saturday into early Sunday, and will lead to morning wind chills down into the teens and 20s across Texoma.

Afternoon Highs will stay well below-average in the 30s and 40s.

Map depicting wind chills at their lowest point as the cold front moves in on Sunday

The main focus of the forecast is the possibility of winter precipitation next week.

This strong front is what we refer to as a shallow cold front, meaning the cold air that moves in is mainly close to the Earth’s surface. This results in a warmer layer above the cold layer that is above freezing. The means that precipitation will fall, melt in the warm layer, and then refreeze near the surface. This is the setup for ice in the form of sleet or freezing rain.

Futurecast shows the Precipitation on Jan 31, 2023, at 9 am.

At this time, it looks like the most likely time period to get freezing precipitation will be from late Monday through early Wednesday. The least likely area to get ice accumulations currently appears to be the southeastern portions of Texoma.

Possible ice accumulation, darker colors better chance, lighter colors lower chance

As with all winter weather, there is still a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast. Some forecast models show very little precipitation, while some show much more.

Expect changes to the forecast as we go through the weekend and stay with Texoma’s Weather Authority as we bring you the latest in all the changes.