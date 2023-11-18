WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A fairly strong area of low pressure overhead will be moving across Texoma during the next couple of days increasing our chances for some showers, rain, and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures won’t be affected greatly but we will see a slight drop, generally in the mid to upper 60’s. Lows, on the other hand, will drop considerably throughout the week starting in the low 50’s but dropping into the low to mid 30’s early in the week.

