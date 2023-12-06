WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday started off cold across the area, but temperatures will warm up through the late morning and early afternoon with highs reaching up into the mid-60s for this afternoon.

Winds will start to increase by midday, with wind gusts hitting 15 to 20 miles per hour for the afternoon and evening.

Some clouds will also begin to develop and move across the region throughout the day.

Those increased winds will also begin to heat up the viewing area with afternoon highs topping out in mid to upper 70s for both Thursday and Friday.