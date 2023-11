WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week and into next week, Texoma will see the return of some cooler temperatures to the area as highs will return to the low 60s and even the high 50s throughout next week.

The lowest we will reach is a high of only 55 degrees heading into next Tuesday, November 21.

We also see some small rain chances return as we head into the weekend, with some small chances on Sunday and then some slightly better rain chances as we head into Monday.