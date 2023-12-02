WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Some relatively calm days expected for the remainder of the weekend and for most of the week. High temperatures for Sunday will be similar to today’s. Expect highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s across Texoma. A few degrees cooler in northern counties, here in Texoma, compared to slightly warmer temperatures in the southern counties. Overnight lows tonight into tomorrow morning will range from the upper 20’s north of the red river to mid and upper 30’s to the south.

A warming trend will continue through the week with highs and lows reaching above average. Plenty of sunshine in the forecast; however, increased clouds and a chance of rain as we head into next weekend due to a developing area of low pressure to the west and some colder air expected to filter in with the help of the low especially by the end of next weekend into the following week.