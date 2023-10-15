WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—An upper ridge of high pressure over much of the western U.S. will slowly drift eastward while a weak cold front will be pushing southward across Texoma Wednesday into Thursday. However, temperatures will be warming, regardless. High’s this week will climb into the upper 80’s, if not, some low 90’s across the area. Overnight lows will work their way up from the low 40’s to near 60 by the end of the coming week.

It kind of is like taking candy from a baby. I know I enjoy the cooler temperatures, I imagine many of you do as well. Unfortunately, if that’s the case, we will have to deal with about a week of those above average temperatures. However, I believe in you Texoma! The positive outlook pays off in the long run! Looking ahead to the following week, at the moment, it looks like another cooling trend will be setting up for a run along with slight chances for rain! In the meantime, the southerly winds will be a contributing factor setting us up for highs in the 80’s likely in southern parts of Texoma and most all of the area for the rest of the week.