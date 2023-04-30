WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Warm, if not hot, temperatures are headed our way this week as low pressure to the south and west filter in the warm, moist air. Due to this, along with a weak cool front that has pushed through, the warm and cool will be battling it out over Texas and Oklahoma.

Futurecast

Temperatures, as of late, have been below average in most of Texoma but that is going to change this week! By late week, it won’t be surprising to see some highs reach into the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the 60s. This particular trend will likely last into next week, and possibly a bit beyond. For now, it’s time to start practicing hydrating. In case you forgot… drink water!