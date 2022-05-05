WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — At least one large, dangerous tornado was on the ground in Foard and Wilbarger Counties on Wednesday, May 4.

Around 7 p.m. radar indicated a heavy rotational area that was later confirmed to be a tornado by storm chasers in Foard County, moving east.

Unofficial early reports indicate there may have been two different tornados that touched down from this storm.

Eventually, that tornado made its way into Wilbarger County in the direction of Lockett, and though the city did not take a direct hit, it did suffer extensive damage from the tornado.

Right when the tornado appeared to be headed straight for the city of Vernon, the most populated city in Wilbarger County, it turned due north, missing the city entirely.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, no injuries have been reported as a result of these storms.

