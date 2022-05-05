WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — As clean-up efforts continue for the town of Lockett located in Wilbarger County the National Weather Service was able to categorize the tornado that tore through the town Wednesday night.

The tornado that struck Lockett on May 4, 2022, was categorized as an EF3.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF3 tornado has wind gusts of 136 MPH up to 165 MPH for at least three seconds.

Around 7 p.m. radar indicated a heavy rotational area that was later confirmed to be a tornado by storm chasers in Foard County, moving east.

Unofficial early reports indicate there may have been two different tornados that touched down from this storm.

Eventually, that tornado made its way into Wilbarger County in the direction of Lockett, and though the city did not take a direct hit, it did suffer extensive damage from the tornado.