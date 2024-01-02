WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week, Texoma will see more rain chances return to the area as we head into late Thursday and into the early morning hours of Friday.

We are not expecting much in terms of accumulation from these rain chances, but we could see anywhere from a half inch, up to an inch for some areas of more localized heavy rainfall.

After that, we will see clearer skies and some warmer temperatures as we head into Saturday and Sunday; we’ll see highs around the high 50s and possibly into the low 60s, which are above average for this time of year.

7-day forecast for January 2, 2024