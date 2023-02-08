WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain chances are coming to an end in the short term, but we still have plenty more chances in the forecast.

Thursday night, February 9, 2023, into Friday morning we will have light showers return to Texoma, with a few snowflakes possible early Friday morning as well. No accumulation of snow is expected.

Futurecast showing shower chances on Thursday night at 830 pm.

It will be a cold day to end the week on Friday, but we will hover around the 60s in the afternoons as we go through this weekend.

Better rain chances return as we go into the start of next week. Rain showers, and possibly thunderstorms, will be possible from Monday afternoon on February 13 through Tuesday afternoon. The best rain chance looks to be Monday night into Valentine’s Day morning.

7-Day Forecast February 8, 2023

