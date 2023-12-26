WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Temperatures will be near normal to finish up December and 2023, and Tuesday’s afternoon highs will reach up into the 50s with overnight lows hovering around the freezing mark.

A low pressure system will remain along the central and northern plains, keeping the cooler temperatures in place and pulling in drier air across Texoma.

A few upper level clouds could move into the region from the north, but other than a few passing clouds, conditions will stay fairly quiet through the week.

This weekend and into 2024, the low pressure system will begin to slide off to the east as high pressure builds into the southern plains, increasing temperatures slightly to finish 2023.

More cold air is expected to start off 2024.