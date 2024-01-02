WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the majority of Texoma with a few breaks possible into Tuesday’s afternoon.

Temperatures will struggle to heat up thanks to the increase in cloud coverage. Afternoon highs will mostly peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Some isolated showers and storms will be possible, with a 30% chance of rain Tuesday.

Southern counties in Texoma will see the better rain chances, as the low pressure system will pass to the south, and the heaviest rain is expected to the southeast near I-20 and the Metroplex.

A series of low pressure systems will move through the Texoma region over the next week. The second system is set to arrive toward the end of the workweek, with rain chances increasing late Thursday and into the early morning hours on Friday.

The third system will move in early next week with isolated rain chances expected Sunday evening. No drastic temperatures drops are expected with any of these low pressure systems, as they will be moving into the area from the west instead of the north or northwest.