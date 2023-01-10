Severe Weather Definitions

Severe Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a thunderstorm is producing, or about to produce, wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, structural wind damage, and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or greater. Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Is issued by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms over a larger-scale region. Tornadoes are not expected in such situations, but isolated tornado development cannot be ruled out. PDS Severe Thunderstorm Watch

PDS stands for "Particularly Dangerous Situation" and is issued by the SPC when conditions are favorable for the development of high-end severe thunderstorms over a larger region. In this situation the SPC believes multiple events of extreme severe weather with significant wind damage are likely to occur. Citizens should alter their daily routine and listen for further updates when this watch is issued. Tornadoes are not expected in such situations, but isolated tornado development cannot be ruled out and widespread straight-line wind damage is likely. Tornado Warning - Observed or Radar Indicated

Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a tornado is imminent or occurring. Tornado Warning - Considerable

Issued when a reliable spotter reports the existence of a tornado (therefore, it is confirmed, not radar indicated) and it is doing considerable damage. Tornado Warning - Catastrophic

Issued when a reliable spotter reports the existence of a tornado (therefore, it is confirmed, not radar indicated) and it is doing extreme damage that is considered catastrophic; complete destruction is possible. Tornado Watch

Is issued by the Storm Prediction Center when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over a larger-scale region. PDS Tornado Watch

PDS stands for "Particularly Dangerous Situation" and is issued when the SPC believes that a large outbreak of long-lived, large and violent tornadoes is likely. This is a high-end tornado watch. People in a PDS Tornado Watch should change their daily routines to ensure they are weather aware and prepared to take action with little notice. Significant Weather Advisory

Issued for strong thunderstorms that are below severe levels, but still may have some adverse impacts. Usually issued for the threat of wind gusts of 40-58 mph or hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

Flooding

Flash Flood Watch

Issued generally when there is the possibility of flash flooding or urban flooding over an area within the next 36 hours. Flash Flood Warning

Issued when flash flooding is imminent, generally within the next 1 to 3 hours. Usually issued based on observed heavy rainfall (measured or radar estimated), but may also be issued for significant dam breaks that have occurred or are imminent. Flood Watch

Issued when there is the possibility of widespread general flooding over an area within the next 36 hours. Flood Warning for River Forecast Point

Issued when a river gauge has exceeded, or is forecast to exceed, a predetermined flood stage. Flood Advisory

Issued when flooding is imminent or occurring, generally within the next 1 to 3 hours, but is not expected to substantially threaten life and property.

Non-Precipitation

Wind Advisory

Issued when sustained winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected for 1 hour or longer. High Wind Warning

Issued when sustained winds of 40 mph or more are expected for 1 hour or longer, or for wind gusts of 58 mph or more with no time limit. A High Wind Watch is issued when these conditions may be met 12 to 48 hours in the future. Dense Fog Advisory

Issued when fog is expected to reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Heat Advisory

Issued when maximum daytime heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 105°F on at least 2 consecutive days, with intermediate low temperatures of 75°F or higher. Excessive Heat Warning

Issued when maximum daytime heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 110°F on at least two consecutive days, with intermediate low temperatures of 75°F or higher. An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when these conditions may be met 12 to 48 hours in the future. Frost Advisory

Issued when nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to range from 33°F to 36°F in the growing season. Freeze Warning

Issued when nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to reach 32°F or lower in the growing season. They are usually issued to highlight the first few freezes of the fall, or unusually late freezes in the spring. A Freeze Watch is issued when these conditions may be met 12 to 48 hours in the future. Air Stagnation Advisory

Issued only at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), whenever atmospheric conditions are stable enough to cause air pollutants to accumulate in a given area. Blowing Dust Advisory

Issued when blowing dust is expected to reduce visibility to between 1/4 and 1 mile, generally with winds of 25 mph or greater. Dust Storm Warning

Issued when blowing dust is expected to reduce visibility frequently to 1/4 mile or less, generally with winds of 25 mph or more. Dense Smoke Advisory

Issued when smoke is expected to reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less. Fire Weather Watch

Issued when dry vegetation and conditions favoring extreme fire danger are expected 12 to 72 hours in the future. Red Flag Warning

Issued when dry vegetation and conditions favoring extreme fire danger are expected, generally within 24 hours.

Winter Season