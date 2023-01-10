TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A severe fire weather watch has been issued for several counties in Texoma throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a fire weather watch for critical fire weather conditions for Wednesday, January 11, from noon through the evening for western Oklahoma and western north Texas.
The conditions that triggered the watch are low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions.
The winds will be from the west-southwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
Any fires that develop in this period could grow and spread rapidly. It is not recommended to burn anything outdoors when dangerous fire conditions are possible.
The affected counties in Texas are:
- Archer County
- Baylor County
- Childress County
- Cottle County
- Foard County
- Hardeman County
- Haskell County
- King County
- Knox County
- Stonewall County
- Throckmorton County
- Wichita County
- Wilbarger County
The affected counties in Oklahoma are:
- Harmon County
- Jackson County
- Kiowa County
- Tillman County
A fire weather watch means that critical fire conditions are forecasted. As it gets closer to Wednesday afternoon, check weather for possible red flag warnings.