WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Heading into the new year, a cold front will be pushing through the area tonight into Sunday. Tonight’s lows across the area will be in the low to mid 30’s while tomorrow’s highs will be ranging in the low to upper 50’s across Texoma. Clouds will be increasing tonight through tomorrow with clearing Sunday into Monday.

For the remainder of the week, both highs and lows will be near the averages until late next weekend. Behind the front gusty northerly winds and cooler air will filter in keeping temperatures near, if not a bit below the average across most of Texoma; although, wind chills will be a factor tonight, overnight, and into the morning hours tomorrow due to the northerly winds.

For the remainder of the week, both highs and lows will be near the averages until late next weekend.