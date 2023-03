WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A very mild weekend is in store for Texoma as temperatures will remain in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday with the only negative being it will be a bit breezy especially on Saturday.

Map showing the forecast highs in Texoma for Saturday

Some small rain chances then return as we head into Monday, with clearing skies for Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast for March 24, 2023

The end of the week will see our next chance for some storms to return to the area with a slight risk for some of them to become severe.