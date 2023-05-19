WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It will be a very nice weekend for Texoma as we will see temperatures down into the mid 70s with dewpoints lowering into the high 40s to low 50s, which will make everything feel much more comfortable.

Along with the lower temperatures, we will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with very small rain chances and no chances for severe weather.

Heading into next week is when not only do we see rain and thunderstorm chances return, but temperatures increase as well, highs will be back into the low 80s even low 90s by the weekend.

7-day forecast starting on May 19th 2023