WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arctic air continues across the region with mostly clear skies and winds out of the north. Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Overnight, winds will start to turn out of the south and southwest, bringing in warm air throughout the day on Wednesday.

Those southerly winds will increase temperatures across the area, reaching up into the upper 40s and lower 50s while also breaking up the streak of below freezing temperatures. Warmer weather will linger for Thursday as well.

Late Thursday and early Friday, another cold front will arrive in the Texoma area, pulling those temperatures back down, but not nearly as strong as last weekend’s arctic air.

The cooldown for Friday will slowly warm through the weekend and to start off next week.

Rain chances begin to creep into the forecast for early next week.