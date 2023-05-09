WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see many rain and thunderstorm chances as we head through this week and into the weekend.

The chances for rain and thunderstorms generally increase as we head through the week and then peak as we head into Saturday as we will see an 80% chance.

7 day forecast starting on May 9th 2023

Rain totals widespread could range from two to three and 1/2 inches with some local areas possibly seeing higher totals. Severe chances at the moment remain small to none but that could always change as we get closer to any of these upcoming days.