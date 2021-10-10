LIVE BLOG: Several Texoma counties under tornado watch

At 6:23 p.m., The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wichita County until 7:15 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Selle and Meteorologist Michael Bohling have the latest on severe weather.
At 3:20 p.m., The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Comanche, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Knox, Stephens, Tillman, Wichita, and Wilbarger.
The tornado watch is set to expire at 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is predicting severe storms today from about 4 to 10 p.m.
Meteorologists Kevin Selle and Michael Bohling are working to keep you updated on the current weather conditions. Check in on this page for their latest updates.
