WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain chances continue in the forecast across Texoma as we go into next week.

Thursday night, February 9, 2023, we will have light showers in the region moving in from the panhandle.

The best rain chances will be in the northwestern portions of the area, but a few showers may hold together into the central portions of Texoma.

There is also a chance for a few snowflakes as we go into the early morning hours on Friday, but no accumulations are expected.

Futurecast shows slight rain chances Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

It will be a cold start to Friday with wind chills down into the 20s, and highs in the afternoon will stay in the 40s. Warmer temperatures will return as we go through the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with highs returning to the 60s.

Map showing wind chill values Friday at 8 a.m.

Our next high rain chance will arrive late Monday, February 13, 2023, into very early Tuesday morning. Showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will be likely in the overnight hours.

The futurecast shows widespread rain Tuesday at 3 a.m.

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you the latest forecasts.