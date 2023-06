WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This week will see some small rain and thunderstorm chances linger around Texoma.

The pattern will see skies clearing during the early midday hours but then see some small scattered showers and storms develop quickly by the late afternoon early evening hours and last for around an hour or two.

7 day forecast starting on June 6th 2023

As we head into the ending of the week and the weekend, we’ll see temperatures rise into the low 90s with triple-digit heat making its debut next week.