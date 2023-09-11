WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week, Texoma will continue to see good rain chances along with chances for a few thunderstorms to work through the area.

The best chances will come Monday night, September 11, 2023, and Thursday, September 14, 2023, with the chances breaking up as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Heading into tonight there is a marginal risk for severe weather in the western portion of the area, with a slight risk just clipping our southwestern counties.

The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hailstones. While the tornado threat is low, it’s not a zero percent chance.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Monday, September 11

Rainfall totals for this week are currently ranging between one-and-a-half to three inches of rain, with some local areas possibly receiving heavier rainfall at four inches.

The temperatures will also remain cool throughout this week. Highs will stay in the high 70s to low 80s throughout this week and into the weekend before returning to the 90s as we get into next week.