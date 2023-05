WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL)— Rain and thunderstorm chances are returning to Texoma as we head towards the end of this week and into the weekend. The best chances will come on Friday and the weekend with those days also seeing the best chance for thunderstorms to develop as well. Scattered shower chances will then linger into next Monday and Tuesday. None of these thunderstorms look to be severe at this rate but that could change as we head closer to those days.

7 day forecast for May 30th 2023