WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into the overnight hours Tuesday, we will see rain chances return to Texoma.

Rain chances will be the highest as we head into Wednesday and then last as we head into Thursday. Tuesday night and Wednesday have also seen a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms to return to the area.

Map showing severe thunderstorm risk for Tomorrow

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk on Wednesday

Our main concern will be small to medium size hail stones. Storms could also linger until the early morning hours of Thursday but a lower risk for severe.

Spring-like temperatures continue as we head into the weekend and the start of next week.