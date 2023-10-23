WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As we head throughout this week, Texoma will continue to see plenty of rain and thunderstorm chances.

The best chances will come during the middle part of the week on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, as we are currently forecasting an 80 percent chance to see rain that day.

Most models have rainfall estimates in the two to four-inch range, but some areas could see some localized heavier rainfall.

With all this rainfall there is currently a flood watch in effect until 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Oct., 26. Please be careful if you have to drive during this week and avoid any flooded roadways.

Remember, the most important rule is “Turn around and don’t drown.”

Map showing the flood watch in effect until Thursday at 1 p.m.

There are currently some small chances for severe weather tomorrow and Wednesday, and we’ll keep you updated on those.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Tuesday