WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a break today from the rain chances, Texoma will see chances return as we head into tomorrow, and they will last all the way through the weekend.

The best chances will come as we head into tomorrow morning, September 21, 2023, and then later heading into the late evening and early overnight hours.

There is a slight risk for these thunderstorms to become severe in our easternmost counties, with a marginal risk for the central portion of the area. The main concerns, if any storms become severe, will be very large hailstones, damaging wind gusts and a tornado threat, though it is very low.

There is, however, a possibility for a couple of spin-ups heading into the evening hours tomorrow.